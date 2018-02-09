Tyga Trying To Smuggle Pic Of Stormi’s Face: How It’ll Prove He’s Kylie Jenner’s Real Baby Daddy

We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on Tyga’s latest attempt to prove he’s Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy. He wants to see Stormi’s face.

Tyga‘s not giving up on his hopes that he’s really the daddy of ex Kylie Jenner‘s newborn daughter. Even though she’s already given her baby Stormi Webster the actual last name of BF Travis Scott, 25, that’s still not enough proof for him. Now Tyga wants to see a picture of Stormi’s face to check out if she resembles him. “Tyga has heard through the grapevine that Stormi looks a lot like his little son King when he was a newborn. Tyga wants to see for himself. He’s trying to get a picture so he can get eyes on Kylie’s little girl and be the judge,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He has tried to get Kris (Jenner) to get him a picture but she’s iced him out suddenly. She’s stopped taking his calls. Tyga’s pissed but he’s not backing down on this. He wants to get to the bottom of this. He’s started bugging Scott Disick, he knows he’ll be seeing the baby soon enough. He’s asked Scott to get him a picture but Scott hasn’t made any promises yet,” our insider adds.

Kylie and Tyga broke up for good just a month before she started dating Travis in April of 2017 and she got pregnant pretty quickly after that. The timeline has caused Tyga to hold out hope that he’s really the father, but Kylie has never wavered from Travis being the dad. He’s listed as the infant’s father on Stormi’s birth certificate and was there during Ky’s pregnancy and present at their baby’s birth. The reality star has already showed the world some of her daughter’s beautiful face when she debuted her name and first photo via Instagram on Feb. 6. The pic cut off just below her eyes but showed her cute little nose and pink lips. Along with Tyga, we’re dying to see the first full photo of little Stormi!

