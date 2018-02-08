Shaun White: 5 Facts On The Snowboarder Making His Comeback At The Olympics

Shaun White is back! After winning two Olympic gold medals in the past, he’s ready to take home more at Pyeongchang 2018. Find out more about him, here.

Shaun White, 31, became a household name when he won gold in the half-pipe at the 2006 Winter Olympics. Now, almost over a decade later, he’s ready to take on the games again! There’s a lot of pressure on the famous snowboarder as many fans are calling it a comeback, and we couldn’t be more excited. For those of you who need a refresher, we’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about him before the big game on Feb. 10.

Shaun began snowboarding at the age of six. By the age of seven, Shaun received his first sponsorship. Since then he has competed in three Winter Olympics from 2006, 2010, and 2014. In addition to winning gold at the 2006 games, he also took home gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He competed in the 2012 Winter X Games XVI. The games were held in Aspen, Colorado, and Shaun became the first person ever to score a perfect 100 in men’s Snowboard Superpipe. Shaun holds the record for the highest score in men’s half-pipe at the Winter Olympics. In 2006 his score was 46.8, and he then beat his own record with 48.4 points in 2010, according to redbull.com. He’s has a successful acting career. When he wasn’t training, Shan made appearances in the films Friends With Benefits with Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, and Cloud 9 in 2014. He’s also dabbled into music. Shaun plays guitar in the electric rock band Bad Things. The band has headlined at Lollapalooza festival, and released their self-titled debut album in 2014. Unfortunately, Shaun was sued by former bandmate for sexual harassment and breach in contract in 2016.

