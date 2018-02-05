‘This Is Us’: Jack Should Not Have Died From Fire — Insists Doctor

Jack Pearson perished after courageously rescuing his family, the dog and prized possessions on ‘This Is Us’. However, a top doctor insists that his heart attack was unrealistic and he should have lived, following the fire.

Jack’s heartbreaking death on last night’s episode of This Is Us should never have happened, according to Dr. Robert Bos, an internist and concierge doctor in Manhattan who EXCLUSIVELY gave us his opinion. Based on his medical expertise, Dr. Bos insists that after being treated for smoke inhalation, Jack would not have suffered a fatal heart attack while in his current condition: “In real life, Jack Pearson would not have suffered a massive heart attack if he clinically looked okay, was alert, breathing quietly and seemed comfortable at the hospital and walked out of the fire.” Dr. Bos argues that if the smoke inhalation really put at him risk for a lethal heart attack, he’d be looking a whole lot worse. “If he was in that serious condition, he would not be sitting up at the hospital,” he continued. “He would be on a gurney, barely conscious and the doctors would be working to stabilize him.”

The only other possibility is that Jack had an unknown heart condition, but even if that were the case, he wouldn’t look as healthy as he did in the episode. “The only reason he would have had a heart attack from smoke inhalation is if he had a serious underlying heart condition and if stress from the fire set that off,” Dr. Bos continued. “In theory, that’s possible. But still, he wouldn’t be sitting up, looking okay.” The bottom line? Jack would not be looking so unfazed after the fire. “If a fire victim looked as unwell as Jack would have realistically looked, they’d be placed in an induced coma and put on a breathing machine to provide oxygen and help the lungs, and this would prevent a heart attack,” Dr. Bos added. So don’t even think about blaming the doctors on This Is Us, because according to Dr. Bos, if the signs were there, a heart attack could have been prevented. “Why he would have a heart attack in the scenario show, makes no sense.”

Considering that fans are already devastated by Jack’s tragic heart attack, the fact that it may not make sense from a medical perspective makes it that much more heartbreaking. Click here to see pics of the cast of This Is Us in real life!

