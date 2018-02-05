‘This Is Us’: Jack Should Not Have Died From Fire — Insists Doctor

Jack Pearson perished after courageously rescuing his family, their dog and prized possessions on ‘This Is Us’. However, a top doctor insists that his heart attack was unrealistic and he should have lived, following the devastating house fire.

Jack’s heartbreaking death on last night’s episode of This Is Us should never have happened, according to Dr. Robert Bos, an internist and concierge doctor in Manhattan who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife.com his opinion. Based on his medical expertise, Dr. Bos insists that after being treated for smoke inhalation, Jack should not have suffered a fatal heart attack, if this had happened in reality. “In real life, Jack Pearson would not have suffered a massive heart attack if he clinically looked okay, was alert, breathing quietly and seemed comfortable at the hospital, after walking out of the fire,” all of which happened in last night’s episode. Dr. Bos argues that if the smoke inhalation really put him at risk for a lethal heart attack, he would have looked far worse. “If he was in that serious condition, he would not have been sitting up at the hospital,” he continued. “He would be on a gurney, barely conscious and the doctors would be working to stabilize him.”

The only other possibility is that Jack had an unknown heart condition, but even if that were the case, he still wouldn’t have look as healthy as he did at the hospital, in the episode, explains Dr. Bos. “The only reason he would have had a heart attack from smoke inhalation is if he had a serious underlying heart condition and if stress from the fire set that off,” he explained. “In theory, that’s possible. But still, he wouldn’t have been sitting up, looking okay”, minutes before the lethal attack. The bottom line? If a fire victim had been injured as severely as Jack supposedly was, he would have quickly been “placed in an induced coma in the hospital and put on a breathing machine to provide oxygen and help the lungs, and this would have prevented a heart attack,” Dr. Bos added. So don’t even think about blaming the doctors on This Is Us, because according to Dr. Bos the scenario on the show, ‘makes no sense.”

Considering that fans are already devastated by Jack’s tragic heart attack, the fact that it doesn’t add up from a medical perspective, makes it even more heartbreaking. Click here to see pics of the cast of This Is Us in real life!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that Jack should not have died? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.