Kim Kardashian isn’t the only celeb who loves taking bathroom selfies! Check out these stars who can’t get enough of using restrooms as a place for an impromptu photo shoot!

The bathroom is not only a place to do your business, it’s also one of the most intriguing locales where celebrities decide to take selfies. Recently, Kim Kardashian, 37, posted a topless mirror selfie taken in her luxurious bathroom to her Instagram, but she’s nowhere near the only one who loves partaking in this trend. Her sisters Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, have known to take a snap while in the loo, and even Bella Hadid, 21, Pink, 38, Iggy Azalea, 27, and Miley Cyrus, 25, have gotten in on the fun of sharing pics of their bathrooms to all their adoring followers. Find out which of your favorite celebs have also taken pics of themselves while in the restroom and click through the gallery above to see the sexiest bathroom selfies of all-time!

We reported earlier how Josh Brolin, 49, and his wife Kathryn Boyd took an unbelievably sexy selfie together in their bathroom in which Josh was butt naked and flexing up a storm. Even Scott Disick, 34, managed to make fun of Kim’s iconic nude mirror selfie by taking one of himself in his own bathroom along with his buddy David Einhorn. Not only was the pic hilarious, it was also downright revealing!

As you can see, taking bathroom selfies is a social media must for so many celebs. Who can blame them? Sharing a bathroom selfie is not only intimate, if done right the resulting pic can be very sexy and, in Kim’s case, break the internet! Click here to see pics of the sexiest mirror selfies of all-time!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb has your favorite bathroom selfie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.