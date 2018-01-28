Ashanti Accidentally Flashes Her Nipples In A Totally Sheer Gown On Grammys Red Carpet — See Pic

Oops! Ashanti showed off more than she bargained for when she wore a totally sheer gown on the Grammys red carpet. Her breasts were fully visible! See the sexy pic!

Ashanti looked so elegant and stunning in a golden ballgown at the 2018 Grammy Awards that you couldn’t take your eyes off her! Unfortunately, that made it easier to notice that the top of that gilded gown was completely see-through! The dress appears to be made out of a delicate chainmail type material that doesn’t have a lining, or at least one that’s not thick enough to conceal her breasts. As she posed under the harsh lights on the red carpet, her nipples were totally exposed through her dress. Ugh, don’t you hate wardrobe malfunctions? See the nip-slip pic below!

Ashanti’s revealing dress was just one of the wild looks on the Grammys red carpet. Cardi B, who said she had “butterflies in her vagina,” was dressed in an over-the-top, frilly white gown with a dramatic train. Even better, she brought along her sister, Hennessy, who wore a matching white gown too see her sister perform at the Grammys. So cute! Then, there was P!nk, who donned a huge, purple and pink, ruffled gown. It was a little reminiscent of a loofah, but in only the best way. She swapped out her fluffy gown for a simple white tee and jeans for her performance, which surprisingly didn’t feature any acrobatics.

Then, there was Rihanna. The queen. She ruled the red carpet again, as she always does, in an all-pleather ensemble: trench coat, thigh-high boots, and gloves, all in deep burgundy. When we grow up, can we be Rihanna? Shhh..don’t remind us that we’re actually the same age as her!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Ashanti’s see-through dress at the Grammys? Let us know!