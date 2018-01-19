‘DWTS’ Tour Review: The Pros Become The Stars In A Jam-Packed Night Of Dancing & Entertainment

The pro dancers of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ are front and center on the ‘DWTS’ tour, and they lit up the stage in NYC with two hours of non-stop dancing on Jan. 18. Impressive!

If you’re a fan of Dancing With The Stars, the live tour is something you cannot miss! As someone who’s regularly been watching the show for almost ten years now, I was thrilled to check out the pros put on a live show in New York City on Jan. 18…and they did not disappoint. This year, the pros on tour are Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater, Hayley Erbert, Morgan Larson, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong, and seeing them dance in person is even more unbelievable than watching it on television. Plus, they were joined by season 25 winner, Jordan Fisher, who literally looked like he was one of the professionals, and third place finisher Frankie Muniz, who held his own onstage.

Aside from a 15 minute intermission, the show was non-stop dancing for nearly two hours, full of dozens of costume changes and all different styles of dance. The set production was minimal, keeping the focus on what the dancers were doing onstage. While Frankie’s dance skills may not have exactly matched up with the pros and Jordan, he took it in stride, and provided comedic relief throughout the show. The chemistry between the cast members was electric, and one of the standout moments was in the second act, when engaged couple, Sasha and Emma, performed a romantic number together.

While some of the biggest names from the most recent season of DWTS, like Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Witney Carson and Mark Ballas, are not on the tour this year, there was no lack of star power on the stage. The dedication and talent of these dancers was always obvious, but seeing it in person takes things to a whole new level. It’s safe to say they definitely lit up the night!

