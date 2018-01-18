Ivanka Trump & Porn Star Stormy Daniels’ 8 Wildest Look-Alike Photos

Donald Trump once reportedly compared Stormy Daniels, the porn star he allegedly paid ‘hush money’ following an affair, to his own daughter Ivanka Trump! Let’s consider the striking similarities!

Fair warning: This might make your skin crawl! Following reports that now-President Donald Trump, 71, had an affair with a porn star named Stormy Daniels, 38, in 2006 and paid $130,000 for her silence a month before he was elected president, an interview with Stormy from 2011 has been published in which she shares some details on their alleged affair. Namely that during conversations, Trump compared her to his own daughter Ivanka Trump, 36! “We had really good banter,” Stormy told In Touch. “He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter.” Naturally, this prompted us to see if the POTUS’s daughter really looks anything like a porn star. Buckle up!

There’s no denying that both women are completely beautiful and have opted for blonde hair regardless of their natural hair color. Both also have incredible figures and the confidence to own their fashion when they find themselves on a red carpet or attending a swanky party. On the whole, Ivanka’s style definitely veers toward more prim and proper attire while Stormy (real name: Stephanie Clifford) doesn’t hesitate to flaunt some serious cleavage! And there’s no denying that she looks amazing! Head here to take a look at more photos of Stormy and Ivanka!

As for their faces, there’s some big similarities here as well. Both women have great skin, stunning symmetrical faces and picture-perfect smiles. Although we see the commonalities in physicality and demeanor, it doesn’t make it any less cringe-worthy that a married man would allegedly compare his mistress to his adult daughter! Not okay!

