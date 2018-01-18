Is Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston the Better Kisser? Gerard Butler Reveals The Surprising Answer

Gerard Butler has had the pleasure of kissing both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, and now, he’s dishing on who he preferred locking lips with! Watch here!

Can we get Brad Pitt’s opinion on this one next? During a game of Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Gerard Butler refused to answer his first question (what movie did you do strictly for the paycheck?), so when he got to question two, he had no choice but to give a response. It turned out that this question may have been even more awkward to answer, though, as Andy Cohen asked him which former co-star, Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie, was a better kisser. The actor grimaced at first and definitely appeared unwilling to respond, but eventually, he went with Jennifer Aniston. He didn’t elaborate on why he made the choice, though.

Gerard worked with Jennifer on The Bounty Hunter in 2010 and Angelina on Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life in 2003. Perhaps he just remembered the kiss with Jen better since it was more recent?! Either way, it was definitely an uncomfortable position for him to be put in, but we love that he was a good sport and responded! Of course, Jen and Angelina have been pitted against each other since 2005, when Brad divorced Jen after having an affair with Angie. The ladies generally make a point to avoid each other, however, they did both attend this year’s Golden Globe Awards in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

There was no visible interaction between the A-list stars at the show, but Angie was in the very front of the crowd when Jen hit the stage to present. And, during that moment, Dakota Johnson’s shocked face said it all…

