North West’s ‘Struggling’ With Her Baby Sister’s Arrival: She’s ‘Acting Out & Seeking Attention’

North West’s a big sis again — but that doesn’t mean she’s happy about it! HL learned exclusively she’s having a hard time adjusting & is desperate for attention.

It seems like North West, 4, only JUST got used to her little brother Saint West, 2, and now she already has another younger sibling in the fam! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child, a little girl, on Jan. 15 via surrogate, and while the two couldn’t be happier about having another daughter, Nori is apparently not very pleased. We’ve heard the youngster loves her new sister, but is having a tough time accepting that she’s no longer the only daughter in the house. On top of that, the new baby is obviously getting all of her parents’ attention right now. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian-Wests.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “ North had a hard time adjusting to Saint’s arrival and now she is also having difficulty with so much attention being placed on her new sister.” Let’s keep in mind though that North is just a child, and change is difficult for ANYONE. However, even Kim has been super open about North not being the best sibling to baby Saint. In fact, Kim had to “Little Northie quickly fell in love with her new little sister but is also already struggling with having another young girl in the family,” a source close to the Kardashian fam toldEXCLUSIVELY. “had a hard time adjusting to Saint’s arrival and now she is also having difficulty with so much attention being placed on her new sister.” Let’s keep in mind though that North is just a child, and change is difficult for ANYONE. However, even Kim has been super open about North not being the best sibling to baby Saint. In fact, Kim had to stop breastfeeding her son because North was getting too jealous!

In an effort to avoid such problems this time around, Kim and Kanye tried their best to prep their eldest. But so far, it looks like their methods haven’t been working. “Kim has been preparing to help North adjust to having a baby sister, but the four-year-old is quickly acting out and seeking attention,” our insider explained. “Kim is being patient with North hoping that her oldest daughter adjusts to the new baby. Kim even bought both North and Saint presents — stuffed animals and new dolls she said were from the new baby — hoping to smooth over the transition of having a baby in the family.”

Now that the child has arrived, “Kim is even letting the older sister hold the new baby hoping to create a bond that will help North enjoy being a big sister again,” the source added. Even this past summer in Aug. 2017, Kim admitted that North was STILL not being the nicest to little Saint. “I don’t know if it’s ’cause she’s the older sister…I don’t know what it is; I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother. It’s so hard for me,” Kim said while appearing on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. “I thought it was like, ‘Ok, a couple months; she’s just warming up to it.’ She got so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that stuff. Now, the phase isn’t going away!” Yikes! Could history be repeating itself?

On top of that, in February, Kim revealed that cute moments between her kids were “rare.” Responding to a fan’s tweet that referred to a sweet pic of North and Saint together, Kim said, “This was a rare moment. She is really amazing at pushing him and crying when I hold him though.” Hopefully things will go more smoothly with this new little one though. After all, North is older now and the baby is a girl, which Nori had reportedly been wanting all along.

