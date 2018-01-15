WWE’S Paige Reminisces About Being In The Ring After Career-Ending Injury — See Pic

As the sun sets on Paige’s wrestling career, after reportedly suffering a critical injury, the Superstar reflected on better days when she fulfilled her dream of making it to the WWE.

While Paige didn’t write a caption for her Jan. 14 Instagram post, a picture is worth a thousand words. The black-and-white shot shows the 25-year-old Superstar standing in a WWE ring, bathing in the spotlight. Though the arena is dark, those fans illuminated have their hands raised in joyous support of “The Raven-Haired Renegade.” This trip down memory lane is so bittersweet, as Paige’s in-ring career is reportedly over due to injury.

The injury allegedly happened during a six-woman tag team match in the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, according to PWInsider. Sasha Banks, 25, delivered an elevated double-kick to Paige’s back, sending the Norfolk, England native face-first into the mat. It appeared that Paige wasn’t ready to take the bump, and she “could not get her legs under her” afterward. Paige was examined by the WWE medical personnel. Despite a stretcher being brought out, Paige walked back to the locker room under her own power.

At first, it was believed that she suffered “stinger,” leading her to lose feeling in her extremities. Yet, after undergoing neck surgery in October 2016, it seems this injury was one bump too far. Paige was cleared to return in the latter part of 2017, and seemed to be poised for the biggest comeback of her career. Yet, it seems that instead of leading Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, the members of her Absolution team, to victory, Paige will have to leave her wrestling career behind.

Though she’s only 25, Paige has been involved with wrestling all her life. Born Saraya-Jade Bevis, she’s the daughter of professional wrestlers Patrick Bevis (aka Ricky Knight, 64) and Julia Hamer-Bevis (aka Saraya Knight, 46). Paige made her in-ring debut at age 13 and she would sign a developmental contract with the WWE in 2011. She would be instrumental in transforming women’s wrestling in the WWE, as the NXT women’s division focused on the athletic in-ring abilities of the female wrestlers.

Paige became the first NXT Women’s Champion in 2014, and while she held the belt, she joined the WWE main roster by defeating AJ Lee for the WWE Divas championship in her debut match. She was on 21 at the time. While Paige will not likely leave the WWE’s television product, it seems that the only way the WWE Universe will see her wrestle is in its memories.

