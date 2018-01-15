‘Siesta Key’ Cast Teases ‘Raw’ New Episodes With Love Triangles, Heartbreak & More

Ahead of the season 1B premiere of ‘Siesta Key,’ we caught up with some cast members to get the EXCLUSIVE scoop on what to expect — and they made it clear that a LOT goes down in the upcoming episodes!

Garrett Miller, Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and Brandon Gomes stopped by HollywoodLife and dished on everything we can expect when new episodes of Siesta Key begin airing Jan. 15! Obviously, there’s plenty of love triangle drama to look forward to — especially on the Kelsey/Juliette/Garrett front — but the show has definitely evolved since the first few episodes premiered last summer. “It’s a lot less partying and a lot more of us moving forward in our lives and that next chapter,” Kelsey told us EXCLUSIVELY. “And working on ourselves as individuals.”

It looks like season 1B will really show a new side to many of the cast members and delve into their problems on a deeper level. “I think you really see us become more raw with our emotions and we put a lot more on the line,” Juliette added. “Things have just been getting so tangled up and it continues and continues to get all messed up together that the drama continues to grow and sometimes it’s like…BAM!” Both Kelsey and Juliette agreed that this upcoming season can be described as “raw” and “chaotic,” but Brandon also promised that it’ll be “entertaining,” and Garrett confirmed there’s a good mix of “crazy, stupid, fun.”

“We’re not afraid to hold back anymore,” Juliette explained. “It’s intriguing and that stems from not holding back. We’re not afraid to share.” We’ll see more of Juliette’s friendships outside the main group, including a falling out with a longtime friend. There we’ll also be a LOT more of Brandon and Madisson’s relationship in season 1B, which will come with a lot of ups and downs, he revealed.

“The fact that all of us are so vulnerable on-camera to giving emotion and having them film it…is just tough,” Brandon admitted. “But it’s cool at the same time to see how, as friends, we grew together and grew apart.” Siesta Key airs at 10:00 p.m. on MTV!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for new episodes of Siesta Key?! What are you most looking forward to?