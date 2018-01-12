Travis Alexander: 5 Things To Know About The Man Jodi Arias Murdered

Here’s everything you need to know about Travis Alexander, the man Jodi Arias murdered in cold blood in 2008.



1.) Travis Alexander was killed by Jodi Arias when he was just 31 years old. Travis was murdered inside his own Mesa, Arizona home by Jodi, who was later convicted for the crime in 2012. The murder occurred just two years after Travis and Jodi reportedly met for the first time at a conference in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2006.

2.) Travis was reportedly a motivational speaker when he first met Jodi. At the time Jodi was still living in California, but it didn’t take long for them to build a serious relationship. The romance only lasted a few months, according to Biography.com, though the pair reportedly kept up a sexual relationship. In fact, pictures allegedly showing Travis and Jodi in compromising positions on the day he was murdered were later recovered from a digital camera in the washing machine inside Travis’ home after his murder.

3.) Jodi allegedly stalked Travis after their split. This was strongly highlighted in the made for television movie, Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret, which aired on Lifetime in 2013. One disturbing scene in the film showed Travis and a female friend waking up after falling asleep overnight on the couch, only for Travis to discover a collage of pictures taken of them sleeping on a wall inside his home. It’s unclear how accurate the dramatization is.

4.) Travis wasn’t discovered until five days after he was killed. When a group of Travis’ friends didn’t hear from him for a couple of days, they showed up at his home to check on him. Sadly, they made the gruesome discovery of Travis’ lifeless body laying in a pool of his own blood inside his master bathroom shower. Travis had been stabbed over two dozen times, shot in the head, and also had his throat widely slashed. When his friends called 9-1-1 to report the discovery, they allegedly mentioned that his ex-girlfriend, Jodi, had been harassing him. The 9-1-1 call was not played in court during the murder trial.

5.) Jodi is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of Travis. The investigation, trial and sentencing phase took a total of five years before Jodi started serving her sentence. After two juries could not come to an agreement on whether or not Jodi deserved the death penalty, the judge sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She is reportedly serving her sentence in an Arizona State Prison.