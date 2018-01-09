The Miz Reveals Why He’s Returning To TV With Wife Maryse: Reality TV Is ‘Where It’s At’

Seventeen years after his ‘Real World’ debut, The Miz has landed his own reality TV show with his wife, Maryse. So, why now? He told us EXCLUSIVELY why the timing was right!

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Mizanin, have their very own reality show coming to USA Network! Miz & Mrs. does not have an official premiere date yet, but the network confirmed that it will include six, half-hour episodes that document The Miz and Maryse’s journey to parenthood. The Miz started his career on reality television as a cast member on The Real World and The Challenge, but he seemed to make a point to leave that in the past when he made it as a professional wrestler. However, in the last year, he’s started appearing alongside Maryse on Total Divas, and admitted that it hasn’t taken much convincing to get him to document his life again.

“Back when I did Real World and The Challenges, you were literally looked at as the scum of the earth because you were on a reality show,” he explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Nobody wanted you and nobody liked you. Nowadays, everything is reality. Everything! Whether it’s Instagram or Facebook or Twitter, that’s all reality. Being on Total Divas and seeing Total Bellas and all the success…I mean, reality is where it is at! It gives you a whole new and different fan base and that is what I am all about. I am all about getting the biggest fanbase I possibly can for when I end up doing those huge movies!”

The Miz and Maryse have been married since 2014, and announced on Monday Night Raw in Sept. 2017 that they’re expecting their first child together. The show will give viewers an “intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the iconic couple as they face one of their most exciting challenges yet: Becoming parents.” Get excited!

