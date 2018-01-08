Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka’s Baby Plans Revealed: When Does She Plan On Getting Pregnant?

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka just got engaged, but are they already set on starting a family together asap? We exclusively learned Paris’ pregnancy plans, & you may be surprised!

Got babies on the brain? Apparently Paris Hilton, 36, very much does! After getting engaged to Chris Zylka, 32, the star has reportedly never been more ready to settle down and start a family — and she said so herself at a Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 8. Not only were Paris and her man all over each other on the dance floor, but she also was overheard telling a friend that she’s ready to get pregnant “soon!” Click here to see throw-back pics of Paris and Kim Kardashian together.

At around 2 am, Paris, her parents, and Chris, were spotted dancing to Michael Jackson at an HBO after-party. The socialite-turned-DJ was kissing her man and was “not shy at all to show affection,” according to one of our sources who attended the party. Our insider also noted that Paris was NOT drinking, and overheard a friend asking her if she wanted a drink. “[Paris] passed on the request and her friend said, ‘What, are you pregnant?’ Paris laughed and smiled and said, ‘No, but I hope to be soon,’ ” our source shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. So it looks like babies ARE already on the brain for the newly-engaged celeb! How exciting is that?

Paris and the gang ended up leaving the party at 2:27 am, and they were reportedly “hanging out” and “having fun” up until they left. “It is very clear that Paris and her man really like each other, as they were all over each other,” our source said. “Her parents are very happy with her choice in a man because they were laughing along and talking to him all night. Looks like everything is going very well with them.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, while Paris’ family totally approves of Chris, they’re surprised Paris — who’s known for partying — is willing to settle down so quickly. “Paris‘ close family and friends are shocked that she wants to settle down, get married, and start a family with Chris,” a source close to Paris told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Paris has always been the wild child in the family, traveling, working, and always up for a party, so those close to her are having a hard time believing that she is going to slow down and start her own family. But that is exactly what she is telling people.” We wish you both the best of luck, Chris and Paris!

