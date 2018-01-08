Does Ibuprofen Limit A Guy’s Fertility? Shocking New Study Says It Can Lower Sperm Count

Oh no! A new study shows that ibuprofen can have a negative effect on male fertility! Worried? Here’s what you need to know.

For many, including myself, ibuprofen is a go-to painkiller. Unfortunately, a new study says that ibuprofen can actually reduce fertility rates in men. Ibuprofen, also known as an non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, has a negative impact on the testicles of young men, according to CNN. This alarming discovery was revealed after a team of French and Danish researchers began exploring how pain relievers affected expecting mothers and their unborn children. The scientist tested aspirin, Tylenol and ibuprofen. Surprisingly, all three drugs affected the testicles of male babies. Who would have thought?

The drugs are considered “anti-androgenic,” which means they lower the amount of hormones present in males. In addition to producing sperm, testicles secrete testosterone, the primary male hormone. This explains why the medicine is bad for fertility because, if you aren’t getting enough testosterone, you can’t produce sperm. After realizing it’s effects on unborn male babies, scientist questioned if the same applied for adult males. A research team gathered male volunteers between the ages of 18-35, and gave them daily doses of ibuprofen. If you’re guessing that ibuprofen negatively affected their fertility, you’re right. Within 14 days of the experiment, the men began to show signs of dysfunctional testicles. Of course, there is a bright side to this new finding, and that is to limit your intake of ibuprofen.

In addition to limiting fertility, ibuprofen or NSAIDS, may increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. The medication can also cause ulcers, holes in the stomach, or bleeding. You should never mix ibuprofen with alcohol or take more than the prescribed amount in a 24 hour period.

