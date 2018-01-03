Laura Govan Reveals Truth Behind Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert Drama: Is She Pregnant With His Child?

Is Laura Govan pregnant with Vincent Herbert’s baby? She’s telling all! Watch the video here!

For those of you who may not know, Tamar Braxton, 40, and Vincent Herbert, 44, are going through a nasty divorce. Tamar recently shed light on Vincent’s alleged infidelity, explaining that he got another woman pregnant, and that woman is Laura Govan, 38. This news shocked many fans, but Laura talked to E! News to clear the air, saying it’s not true! She sat down for an interview with the Daily Pop and said that, when it comes to her being pregnant with Vince’s baby, “That part is laughable, but the rest isn’t.” She continued with, “You know at first it’s like, ‘Is this a joke?’ Because I literally woke up to something that is just not true and I was thinking, ‘I’ve worked so hard to get away from certain stigmas and all the drama before.” Laura appeared as calm as ever and we’re glad the truth is finally out there.

Tamar, on the other hand, may not share the same sentiments. We reported earlier that, Tamar is completely heartbroken and confused over her divorce. We must admit, we are slightly confused too. The couple has gone back and forth over the past few days, and we just want to understand what’s going on. After fighting on Christmas Day, the estranged couple spent New Year’s Eve together. Tamar also took to Twitter Dec. 30, to defend Vince against accusations that, he abused artists he managed back in the 90s. As if this story couldn’t get any more dramatic, Tamar has since deleted her Instagram.

They’ve had a rough end of the year, and an equally rough start to 2018. Despite their differences, Tamar and Vince are trying to work things out for the sake of their son, Logan, 4. Before deleting her Instagram she wrote, “Nope! Sorry we are not together but since the craziness the other day we did agree to create a better environment for my son. Angry or not, it’s about my son.” She added in the caption “P.S. We ALSO agreed not to speak on this anymore in public after this! My son can read and he’s NOT dumb #2018goals #praymystrengthinthelord I’ve made LOTS of mistakes and I’m just trying to be a better person.”

