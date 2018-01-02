Yara Shahidi: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Black-Ish’ Turned ‘Grown-Ish’ Star

Everything you need to know about the star of the ‘Black-ish’ spinoff, ‘Grown-ish’, Yara Shahidi.

1.) Yara Shahidi, 17, is an American actress who was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to her parents, Keri and Afshin Shahidi. When Yara was four years old the family moved to California for her father, who is a photographer. Between her parents, Yara is made of African-American, Chocktaw, and Iranian-American descent. Yara got her start in acting two years after moving to California by appearing in a number of television commercials. It wasn’t until 2009 that Yara got her big break alongside Eddie Murphy in the movie Imagine That.

2.) Yara has famous relatives, too. Not only is her younger brother, Sayeed Shahidi, also an actor, but the siblings have a very famous cousin: Nas! While Sayeed has appeared on shows like Uncle Buck, Black-ish and Switched at Birth, his cousin, Nas, is an internationally recognized music artist. In fact, Nas has been nominated for 13 Grammy awards over the years from 1997 to 2013. Pretty cool, huh?

3.) ‘Black-ish’ was only the beginning for Yara. Although being on the hilarious family comedy made Yara a household name, now she’s gotten her own spinoff on ABC’s sister network, Freeform, with a show called Grown-ish. The show will follow Yara’s character, Zoey Johnson, as she embarks on her very first year of college — without her parents. By the looks of the trailer, it’s going to be pretty great and we can’t wait to watch when it premieres on January 3rd at 8/7c!

4.) Yara is going to college in real-life, too. The actress revealed in June 2017 that she had been accepted to Harvard University, where she will join none other than Malia Obama as a freshman in 2018.

5.) She once played Olivia Pope on ‘Scandal’! Yes, really! In 2013, Yara portrayed a “young” Olivia Pope — a role that belongs to Kerry Washington — on ABC’s Scandal. Yara appeared in not one, but two episodes, which gives her major bragging rights. Over the years, Yara has also made appearances on shows like Entourage, Family Guy, The Fosters and more.

