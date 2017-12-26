Rihanna Oozes Hotness In See-Through Red Gown On Christmas In Barbados — See Pic

Red was always her color! Though she was battling a cold, Rihanna looked absolutely gorgeous in a scarlet gown over the Christmas holiday — check out the sultry new photo here.

Rihanna, 29, was feeling a bit under the weather on Christmas, but that didn’t stop her from looking red-hot in a Christopher Kane gown! “When you sick af but yo friend let you wear his dress!” the singer wrote on Instagram Dec. 26. “I feel better already,” she added, thanking the designer. Ri also let fans know that she was wearing a shade of her Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick called “MA’DAMN.” Damn is right! We should all look so good when we’re ill, and as one fan commented: “I’m sick AF too, but I don’t look nearly as good as you do.”

Ri also took to her Instagram Story to give fans further info about her unexpected sickness. “1st day of Christmas $anta gave to me: the cold!!!” she wrote, then shared a snap of her posing for the red dress pic. “When you tryna get cute for $anta but you ain’t got no chimney.” Watch the clip above!

Finally, she posted a meme about winter — or the lack thereof — in Barbados, implying that that’s where she’s been the past few days! Lucky lady. See more photos of celebs rocking red dresses during the 2017 holiday season.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, RiRi!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of RiRi’s holiday look? Tell us if you think she looks amazing!