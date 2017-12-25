Jordan Spieth Engaged To HS Sweetheart Annie Verret — See Her Massive Diamond Ring

Congratulations are in order for pro golfer Jordan Spieth — he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend on Christmas Eve! Check out the ring here.

Jordan Spieth appears to have popped the question to his high school sweetheart, Annie Verret! The Golf Digest Twitter account shared a photo of the happy couple, in which Annie is proudly showing off a massive diamond ring on her left hand. “Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret,” the tweet read. There’s no further information, but it’s pretty self-explanatory! People reports that the pro athlete proposed on Christmas Eve — what better way to spend the holidays, right?!

The golfer himself has yet to confirm the news, and Annie’s social media accounts are private. Sure, there’s the possibility that they could be trolling us with this photo, but they’ve been together since high school and are now in their mid-20s, so an engagement is certainly the next step. Jordan won the British Open this summer, and Annie was right by his side for the exciting moment. At the tournament, he gushed that, while golf is super important to him, he will always put his relationships with Annie and his family first.

“It’s not my number one in life,” he admitted, referring to the sport. “And I’ll have a family of my own someday — golf will be fourth. So, as of now, you know, my relationships I have with my best friends and my family and my girlfriend are second and golf’s third.” He listed his faith as the most important thing in his life.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Jordan Spieth’s engagement news?!