Is Tyga Dating Model Emily Isabella North? See Her Sexy Lingerie Snap On His Patio

New hair AND a new lady! Since Tyga, 28, has zero chance of getting ex Kylie Jenner, 20, back now that she’s allegedly far along in a pregnancy with Travis Scott‘s baby, he’s spending the holidays with stunning British model Emily Isabella North. The beauty has been posting up a storm on her Snapchat showing herself in sexy black lingerie while hanging out on the rapper’s patio at his Hollywood Hills pad. Emily looks gorgeous in a plunging black negligee that shows off her ample cleavage and long legs. Beverly Hills and the skyline of Century City can be seen below her in the background and this is definitely the view from Tyga’s home. He shared a pic of himself in the exact location on his beautiful view-filled patio next to his swimming pool.

Emily has made it very clear that she’s right at home in his place, initially posting an Instagram photo on Dec. 19 saying she’s arrived in LA and posed in his living room in the sexiest travel outfit ever. She wore a lingerie bodice with skin-tight jeans and a leather jacket. She’s since been Snapchatting up a storm of pics from inside Tyga’s place, and he’s got some great decorating taste! A photo book by designer Tom Ford can be seen on his elegant coffee table and behind it is a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with silver wrapped presents underneath. We’re going to guess at least one of them has Emily’s name on it!

She was spotted in having lunch in Beverly Hills on Dec. 21, the same day Tyga went on a shopping spree nearby at Prada and came out with several bags of goodies. He was sporting a new hairstyle, ditching his cornrows and letting his ‘fro grow out. Even though he’s not a part of the large living Kardashian-Jenner crew anymore, he still rolls in style as he was photographed getting into a white and red Bugatti. New hair, a new lady and a new car all in time for the holidays!

