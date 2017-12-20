Devon Pinto: 5 Things To Know About The Lovable ‘Survivor’ Finalist

There’s five competitors left on season 35 of ‘Survivor,’ including Devon Pinto. Ahead of the Dec. 20 finale, get to know the fan-favorite finalist better here!

1. What was his journey like on ‘Survivor’? Season 35 of Survivor started with three tribes, split into Heroes, Hustlers and Healers. Devon Pinto started out on the Hustlers tribe and immediately formed a connection with Ryan. He played a somewhat quiet game at first and did not appear to be a threat. At the tribe swap, he was the only Hustler on the new Levu tribe, and became the all-important swing vote. However, at the first post-swap tribal, Jessica used her advantage against him, and his vote was blocked, taking away his power. Luckily, Levu was able to avoid the next few tribal councils thanks to immunity wins. At the merge, Devon reunited with his former Hustlers and aligned with the Heroes to take out the Healers. However, he lost trust in Ryan when he realized Ryan was making other close relationships behind his back. So, he joined a new alliance with Lauren, Ben and Ashley, and they successfully blindsided JP and sent home Joe. When Ben played back to back secret immunity idols, though, Lauren and Ashley were sent home unexpectedly, leaving Devon on his own.

2. What’s his job? Devon is 23 years old, lives in California and works as a surf instructor. Naturally, he was right at home in Fiji’s waters on Survivor. “I’m so excited to get out in the water,” he told The Hollywood Reporter before the show started. “I’m not a known fisherman, but I know it’s within my capabilities. I’m a water man. I feel good in the ocean. I’m ready to catch some food for my tribe. I’ve never felt better in my whole life. This is the peak.” He also said he loves being out in the wilderness. Could there be a more perfect game for him?!

3. Did he go to college? Devon actually studied at Sonoma State University before coming on Survivor. Surprisingly, he majored in finance, and admitted to being a “numbers guy.” He purposefully came off as the “dumb surfer guy” on Survivor so he would be underestimated by the other competitors.

4. He has big plans for the money if he wins. If Devon wins the million dollars that comes with Survivor, he said he plans to use it to help underprivileged kids. “I would want to start an after school program for free for those kinds of kids,” he revealed. “And get them to learn a healthier and happier lifestyle than what they were introduced to unfairly.”

5. He holds himself to a high ‘Survivor’ standard. When asked to compare himself to former Survivor players, Devon said he’s most like Ozzy and Malcolm — they’ve both played multiple times and are two of the most-liked competitors of all-time! “I’m just another lovable guy!” he explained.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Devon could win Survivor?