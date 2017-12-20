Lil Peep’s Mom Reveals His Last Music Video Before His Death: Watch ‘Save That Sh*t’ Now

Lil Peep’s mom released a posthumous music video featuring the late rapper. Watch the music video here.

Lil Peep, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, may no longer be with us, but his music lives on. The deceased 21-year-old rapper’s mom Liza Womack paid tribute to her son by releasing the music video for “Save That Shit.” In a statement, Liza said, “It’s been a hard time for all of us who loved Gus and we are going through the process of coming to terms with our loss. Peep would have wanted his collaborators to move forward with his plan for the release of music and visuals in 2018 as he had originally intended. So today, we are starting that process by releasing the video for ‘Save That Sh*t.” Apparently, more music and music videos created by and featuring the late rapper will be forthcoming in 2018. Watch the entire music video, which was directed by Mezzy and Heavy Rayn, below.

In addition to Liza’s statement, one of the music video’s directors, Mezzy, said, “The ultimate goal here to me is to do anything that we can to spread Gus’ music and to color inside of the lines he created through his art.” We reported earlier how Lil Peep’s death was confirmed to be an accidental overdose from the “combined toxic effects of fentanyl and alprazolam,” according to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s autopsy and toxicology reports. Alprazolam is a form of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax.

Before his tragic passing, Lil Peep briefly dated Bella Thorne, 20, in Sept. 2017. Cameras caught the two kissing in Los Angeles after Bella’s breakup with Blackbear. Our hearts continue to go out to Lil Peep’s family, friends and fans during this tough time. Click here to see pics of Lil Peep’s memorial service.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the music video? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.