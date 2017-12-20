Gwen Stefani SLEIGHED her performance of ‘Last Christmas’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ looking heavenly in a glittering blush gown. Check it out!

Gwen Stefani, 47, is quickly climbing towards the title of Queen of Christmas, and her performance on the Dec. 19 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was just magical! Watch her sing a beautiful rendition of the Wham! classic “Last Christmas” above.

Gwen has been all over the place promoting her holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, but she looks and sounds fabulous at every performance, so we can’t complain. Fans are equally enthusiastic about her newfound Christmas music career! “Lovely performance of a Christmas classic,” one person commented on YouTube. “Gwen did a marvelous job covering the other holiday classics featured on her album, as well.” See pics from Gwen’s Christmas special here.

The singer has been finding time to support her BF Blake Shelton, 41, too. Blake’s contestant Chloe Kohanski, 23, won season 13 of The Voice last night, and Gwen took to her Instagram Story to share a super sweet encounter between Blake and her kids (Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3) after the show! They even took turns trying on his bedazzled Sexiest Man Alive jacket. Love it!

Finally, if you’re dying to see her live, Gwen will be wrapping up a week of Super Bowl performances with a show at Club Nomadic at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, MN on Feb. 4. Don’t miss out on tix!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Gwen’s performance? Tell us if it’s one of her best ever!