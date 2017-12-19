Bruce Willis & Demi Moore’s Daughters Strip Naked & Take A Bath Together: Weird Or Totally Cool?

Woah! Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis took to Instagram on Dec. 19 to show off a revealing snap of themselves fully naked in a bathtub. Check out the wild pic here!

Rumer Willis, 29, Scout Willis, 26, and Tallulah Willis, 23, showed off their close sisterly bond on Dec. 19 when they took to Instagram to post a photo of themselves fully naked while taking a bath together. The daughters of Bruce Willis, 62, and Demi Moore, 55, appear relaxed in the photo while posing with their knees up covering their bare chests. All three look to have no makeup on and Tallulah has her head wrapped in a towel headband while holding what appears to be a lollipop. SEE THE PHOTO BELOW! Although the photo has brought up some controversy, fans still showered the trio with support and posted responses full of compliments. Check out more photos of Rumer here!

The photo may be revealing but this isn’t the first time the girls took to social media to post strip down pics. Scout has been a poster girl for the Free the Nipple movement and even made headlines when she went topless while walking the streets in New York. Tallulah also shocked followers when she posted sexy photos that showed her seductively touching herself. The girls definitely seem comfortable in their own skin and love flaunting their bodies whenever they get the chance.

In addition to being open with sharing photos of their bodies, the beauties have been open in talking about their personal struggles. Rumer talked about her choice to stay sober in an interview with People back in July. “My decision to become sober wasn’t out of a need necessarily, it was more just that I did ‘sober January’ and I just decided to keep going,” she told the publication. “I wouldn’t consider saying I had a substance abuse problem by any means.”

