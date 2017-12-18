Brad Pitt Turns 54: See The Actor’s Sexiest Pics Of All Time

Happy birthday, Brad Pitt! After a year of ups and down, there’s one thing that’s remained constant: his sexiness. Celebrate Brad’s 54th with this gallery of his hottest pics!

It’s hard to believe it, but Brad Pitt is 54 years old today, December 18. One of Hollywood’s hottest DILFs has been in this game for decades, and he looks practically the same as he did in his 20s. Dude’s got Gwen Stefani-levels of the anti-aging gene! Putting together a gallery of his hottest pics was frankly difficult, considering every photo taken of Brad is sexy as hell. But we overcame that struggle and selected 26 beautiful ones. You’re welcome!

In 1998, Brad was just 35 and had already made a huge name for himself in the film industry. His career was red-hot — and he was hotter. That’s the long-haired Brad era! He was starring in Meet Joe Black and about to see his fame skyrocket by starring in Flight Club the next year. We’re not really into the aloha shirts, but the sexy hippie thing definitely works on him.

Flash forward six years to 2004, when Brad was in Troy. That movie, costarring Orlando Bloom…wasn’t great, but he was! After a few years of being clean-cut and pretty dapper, the long hair was back for the period piece. So was him wearing armor, tiny tanks, and barely anything else. We approve. For more of Brad’s hottest pics, scroll through our gallery above!

Despite the hellish year he’s had, Brad’s really looking forward to his birthday. And that’s all due to his kids. The six kiddos are making sure that his special day is extra special by making him dinner and baking him a cake. So sweet! But the kids could get him nothing and he’d still be thrilled just to be with them, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad’s children mean everything to him, and he hates not being there every day with them—but he’s seeing a lot more of the kids now that they’re living close by, and he feels like he’s finally able to make up for lost time. Brad was feeling really down on his birthday last year, but he’s now back on track and has started really looking forward to the future again.” Aww!

