Nicki Clyne: 5 Things To Know About Actress Identified As Alleged Member Of Sex Cult

A new report claims that actress Nicki Clyne is allegedly a member of the secret sorority within marketing company NXIVM. Here’s what you should know about the Battlestar Galactica star.

Nicki Clyne, 34, has been identified as an alleged member of the DOS sex cult within Albany-based self-help organization NXIVM (pronounced Nex-e-um) allegedly run by founder Keith Raniere, 57. Here’s everything you should know about the actress.

1. She’s allegedly a member of the DOS sex cult. The New York Times published a story on Oct. 17, 2017 about a secret sorority within NXIVM. Sarah Edmondson, one of the participants said she had been told she would get a small tattoo during the initiation, but the “tattoo” actually was a two-inch branding made by a cauterizing device. “I wept the whole time,” Sarah said about her experience. “I disassociated out of my body.” Nicki is also allegedly part of the cult, The Sun reports.

2. She isn’t the only actress allegedly associated with the cult. Smallville actress Allison Mack, 35, is reportedly involved as well. Reports claim that she is second-in-command of the group.

3. Members of the cult allegedly have to provide pornographic material. “To gain admission, they were required to give their recruiter — or ‘master,’ as she was called — naked photographs or other compromising material and were warned that such ‘collateral’ might be publicly released if the group’s existence were disclosed,” the NYT wrote about the cult.

4. She used to be on Battlestar Galactica. She played Cally Henderson Tyrol on the Sci-Fi Channel television series. While she starred on the show from 2003 to 2008, she still attends comic cons to interact with fans of the series. She even posts photos of her at the conventions on her Instagram.

5. She’s an amateur comedian. Nicki wrote about her experience in comedy in a blog post on her personal website. The post from Dec. 5, 2017 talks about how she feels about pursing comedy and how much of a departure it is from acting and talking on panels in front of tons of people.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Nicki for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

