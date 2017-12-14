‘Molly’s Game’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘I, Tonya’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ are just some of the most-talked about movies of the month and the stars have been SLAYING the carpet!

Sparkle and shine! ‘Tis the season and stars Jessica Chastain, Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley and Zendaya have been modeling sequin and sheer designs to perfection as they have promoted their movies in the last two weeks. Just in December, we have seen so many amazing gowns! See their fashion in the gallery attached!

Jessica wore Oscar de la Renta at the Molly’s Game film premiere in NYC on December 13. Just one day earlier, in Amsterdam, she wore this stunning, blue Elie Saab number. In London on Dec. 6, she wore a nude, embellished Zuhair Murad. Each dress has been so different, but dramatic and gorgeous! Daisy wore a black, one shoulder Calvin Klein at Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere in London on Dec. 12. But we were partial to the absolutely gorgeous blue sequin dress with stars (for Star Wars, get it?!) in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

Margot wore a slinky and sexy gold dress for the I, Tonya premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. She opted for a black, sheer and sparkly Dolce & Gabbana number at the The First Annual Neon Holiday Party she co-hosted in NYC on Dec. 12. Promoting her flick The Greatest Showman, Zendaya wore high waisted wide-leg hot pink pants in Mexico City, Mexico on Dec. 13. For the film’s premiere in New York, she wore a black and red Viktor&Rolf ball gown. It was actually held on a ship — the Queen Mary 2! How cool!

So many of these talented women are in HUGE movies this season, and with every red carpet, they continue to look amazing with their fashion choices!

HollywoodLifers, which is the best movie premiere dress from December 2017?