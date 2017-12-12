Chloe Kohanski Admits Blake Shelton’s Praise Means ‘So Much’ To Her: ‘I Don’t Take It Lighly’

Blake Shelton constantly raves about his ‘The Voice’ artist, Chloe Kohanski, and she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY just how much she values his weekly compliments.

Chloe Kohanski wasn’t even on Blake Shelton’s team when her journey on The Voice began — she actually chose Miley Cyrus as her coach during the Blind Auditions, but was stolen by Blake in the Knockout Rounds. Since then, the two have proven to be quite an epic pairing, and Blake hasn’t been shy about how he’s constantly impressed by his rocker artist. “He took a risk with me and I hope I made him proud,” Chloe told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The things he has said to me, I don’t take lightly. Every week, he says something that makes me want to pass out. He says the biggest things to me that I have ever heard. Tonight he had a lot to say, I don’t remember all of it, but I know he said that I have an iconic voice and that just means the world to me!”

The 23-year-old is one of Blake’s three remaining artists in the Top 8 of The Voice, but during the Dec. 12 episode, FOUR of the Semifinalists will be sent home, leaving only four others to move onto the Finals. Chloe has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with week after week, and has emerged as a fan favorite to win the competition. With her spot on top of the iTunes charts once again this week, it’s pretty likely that we’ll see Chloe in the Top 4, but regardless of what happens, she’s just excited about what she’s been through so far.

“Everybody is a winner! Honestly!” she gushed. “I think I am [finally] wrapping my mind around that this whole process is coming to an end whether that is tomorrow or next week. But I really laid it on the line [with this performance] and did something stripped down — no gimmicks besides the hair and basically no gimmicks when it came to my vocals. I wanted to reiterate tha this is what I bring to the table and I hope you like it. I was proud because this song [“I Want To Know What Love Is”] is very special to me”

