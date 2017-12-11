Chinese ‘rooftopper’ Wu Yongning tragically fell to his death during a stunt. Watch some of his other risky videos here.

Chinese daredevil Wu Yongning, 26, tragically died after falling from a 62-story skyscraper and landing on a terrace 45 feet below. His sad passing happened just days before he was set to propose to his girlfriend, who goes by Jin Jin, using the money he was going to get from the video as a bridal gift. Unwittingly, he ended up recording his own death via a camera he placed on another section of the building. The scary footage captures the terrifying moment when Wu struggled to get back to the top of the building and when he unexpectedly lost his grip. Of course, Wu had an extensive career climbing up to extreme heights and dangling hundreds of feet above the ground. Check out some of his other dangerous and risky videos below.

We reported earlier how Wu’s death was ruled an accident with no evidence of foul play. What truly makes Wu’s sad death even more tragic is that he was reportedly using the money he earned as a rooftopper to help his “poverty-stricken” family. Reportedly, his mother suffers from mental health issues and is in the hospital. Wu apparently contributed part of his earnings toward those expenses. Wu, a former stuntman, rose to fame online by scaling buildings without any safety equipment. Over his all too brief career, Wu shared more than 300 of his death-defying videos on the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, Weibo.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Wu’s family and friends during this tough time. Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

