Emily Maynard: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Who Broke ‘Bachelor’ Arie’s Heart

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is searching for love again on ‘The Bachelor’ after Emily Maynard broke things off on ‘The Bachelorette’ 5 years ago. If you’re not up to speed on Emily, here’s what you need to know!

1. She broke Arie’s heart and chose someone else on The Bachelorette. In the season 8 finale, Emily Maynard, 31, dumped Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, and got engaged to entrepreneur Jef Holm, 31. Emily let the race car driver down easy by breaking up with him before he proposed to her. Emily cried as she said goodbye to Arie, but she admitted she was more confident about her relationship with Jef. Arie was stunned, to say the least. Arie thought Emily was the love of his life, but he hasn’t been able to find true love since that season, which aired in 2012.

2. Emily and Arie have no bad blood towards each other. Despite the emotional breakup, Emily has nothing but love for Arie. When Arie was announced as the Bachelor for season 22, Emily gushed about her ex. “I have been wanting Arie to be the Bachelor since my season ended forever ago, and I know he’s going to be great!” she told PEOPLE. “He’s so much fun to be around and comes from the nicest family, so the girls on his season really lucked out with him! Arie deserves nothing but the best, and I hope everything goes wonderfully for him!”

3. Before she was the Bachelorette, she was on The Bachelor! Emily got engaged to Brad Womack, 45, after competing for his love in season 15. They called it quits a year later.

4. Emily has since married and started a family. Emily may not have ultimately found love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, she did find the person she’s meant to be with. She married Tyler Johnson in June 2014. Emily has since had three children with Tyler —Jennings, 2, Gibson, 1, and newborn Gatlin Avery.

5. Her oldest child is from a previous relationship. Emily is actually a mom of four. Her daughter, Ricki, is 12 years old. Ricki’s father is the late race car driver Ricky Hendrick, who was tragically killed at the age of 24 in a plane crash with nine others in 2004. Emily and Ricky were engaged at the time of his death. After Ricky died, Emily learned she was pregnant. She gave birth to Ricki in June 2005 and named her daughter after her late fiance.

The Bachelor season 22 premieres Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie special airs Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

