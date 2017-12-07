Jenna Jameson Slams Porn Stars for ‘Bullying’ August Ames: ‘Her Blood Is On Their Hands’

August Ames has a new advocate! Fellow adult film star Jenna Jameson is blasting the porn industry for bullying the 23-year-old, possibly leading to her suicide.

Porn star August Ames shook the industry when she took her life on Dec. 6. Prior to her passing, August took to social media to complain that a male adult film star she was going to do a scene with had done gay porn in the past. Her remarks were interpreted as homophobic and she was assaulted with an endless barrage of hateful messages which many believe contributed to her decision to take her own life. Now, fellow adult film star Jenna Jameson is coming to August’s defense! Head here to take a look back at the 23-year-old stunner’s life.

“I am so disappointed in some of the people in the adult industry,” she told The Blast. “I am also shocked and dismayed at a few FEMALES that attacked and helped fan the fire against my friend August.” The “Queen of Porn” added: “Her blood is on their hands.” Jenna actually took aim at one particular female porn star for leading the charge against August — Jessica Drake. Jenna believes Jessica tore into August “about her choice of who to work with.”

Jenna is no stranger to controversy. In Oct., the 43-year-old came under fire when she attacked Playboy for choosing to put a transgender woman in their magazine. “I have a problem with it just like I have a problem with a transgender competing against biological women in sports,” she wrote on Twitter. “I think it’s setting fire to an iconic brand and pandering to this ridiculous PC world we live in.” In no time, her words were met with intense push-back, which she referenced on the day August died.

“I would like to point out the incredible amount of attacks that were made on me by the LGBT community when I voiced my opinion on a trans woman being in Playboy. I received death threats against me and my daughter. This went on for days. This mob mentality must end #augustames,” she wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to point out the incredible amount of attacks that were made on me by the LGBT community when I voiced my opinion on a trans woman being in Playboy. I received death threats against me and my daughter. This went on for days. This mob mentality must end #augustames," she wrote on Twitter.

