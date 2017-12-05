Rita Ora Outrages Fans After Posting ‘Date Night’ Pic With Conor McGregor

Rita Ora’s fans are livid that she joked that she was on a date with Conor McGregor at the British Fashion Awards. They think she was majorly disrespecting his girlfriend!

Uh oh! Rita Ora‘s on blast for a cheeky tweet she posted on December 5 from the British Fashion Awards in London, starring herself and MMA superstar Conor McGregor, 29. Rita, 27, posted two pics in which she and Conor looked awfully cozy, and captioned them “date night.” Here’s the sitch: Conor’s in a happy, nine-year relationship with girlfriend Dee Devlin, 30. They just welcomed their first child together, Conor Jr., earlier this year. Both Rita and Conor’s fans were pissed about the coy caption, some saying that it was a total insult to Dee.

Maybe it was in poor taste, but Rita was definitely joking. She was calling everyone she took photos with that night her date, including Donatella Versace, who designed the multiple outfits she wore at the awards show. As one fan posted in Rita’s defense on Twitter, Rita’s rumored boyfriend, Andrew Watt, was there as her actual date. Nothing to see here, folks — even if they look a little too close in the photos. While fans probably know that, they responded to Rita’s tweet in droves to blast her for the tweet and defend Dee’s honor. See the best tweets below!

Rita wasn't the only person turning heads at the British Fashion Awards on December 4. Everyone wore drastically different looks at the awards show, and all managed to look effortlessly fashionable and beautiful!

Date night with a married man? This a common thing for you, isn’t it Hun — Janet (@JanetMush88) December 5, 2017

Sorry Rita, Burgers are nice but not when a man has steak at home — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) December 5, 2017

To knowingly tag another woman’s partner in a post saying date night is really poor behaviour. Hope the headlines are worth it. — Broccoli Pockets (@KELLYD1) December 5, 2017

Becky with the good hair strikes again ! — Nathan Symons (@Nathsymo91) December 5, 2017

Major disrespect to his Girlfriend — A (@J1345790) December 5, 2017

Where is the girl code! Even if this is innocent it’s so disrespectful #skankin #shameful — Claire Doherty (@Claire_lou28) December 5, 2017

