Chester Bennington’s Autopsy Report Proves He Has ‘History Of Suicidal Intentions’ — See Docs

Chester Bennington’s autopsy report has been released and it reveals that the troubled Linkin Park singer had a history of suicidal thoughts. See the detailed documents here.

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington shockingly died of suicide by hanging on Jul. 20 and his autopsy report now reveals that the 41-year-old singer sadly had a “history of suicidal intentions.” The report gives details about the state of Chester’s body when he was found on that terrible day and what a toxicology report detected was in his system at the time of his suicide. SEE THE FULL AUTOPSY REPORT HERE. According to the report, Chester hung himself with a belt and had a little alcohol and MDMA aka ecstasy in his system. All the characteristics of the death, including Chester’s state of mind, match up with a hanging.

