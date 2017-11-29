‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Loses His Cool & The Family Fights To Get Bella Back

In the wake of Hakeem losing custody of Bella, the Lyon family is reeling. Diana had more wicked plans for the Lyons on the Nov. 29 episode, and this time she targeted Jamal.

Since winning full custody of Bella, Anika and Angelo are living it up like a happy little family. Hakeem is watching them from afar, and he is all kinds of pissed about it. Thirsty has to hold Hakeem back from making a scene. Thirsty promises Hakeem that he’ll get Bella back. They just have to be smart about it.

Over at Empire, Eddie Barker is keeping Becky, Calvin, Porsha, and Tori up all night working. Eddie is always looking for perfection, but he’s pushing everyone way too hard. Calvin tells Porsha that she needs to start standing up to Cookie, or she’s going to continue to walk all over her. Later, when Cookie ignores her, Porsha finally fires back. She goes on strike with other employees! Cookie knows things have to change, or nothing’s going to get better. She reminds everyone at Empire of how the Lyons have helped them in the past. At the end of the day, they’re family. Porsha helps end the strike.

Lucious tells the family that he’s going to handle the Bella situation. Is the old Lucious really back? Cookie trusts him. Let’s hope her trust pays off. Lucious goes to see Anika and makes her an offer. If she agrees to shared custody, he’ll make Bella joint heir of Empire with the boys. Anika doesn’t say no. First, Lucious wants a family visit, which she agrees to.

Andre is missing Pam something fierce. He doesn’t want whatever they’re doing to be over. When Andre walks into work the next day, he learns she’s been involved in a shooting. Thankfully, Pam’s OK, and the situation makes Andre realize that his feelings for Pam are genuine. They rekindle their romance!

Meanwhile, Jamal and Warren are still going strong. Warren tries to get Jamal to agree to a threesome, but they don’t end up going through with it. Warren is still hiding a huge secret that he’s working with/related to Diana DuBois, but his feelings for Jamal are real. He pleads with Jamal to remember that he loves him no matter what happens.

Warren meets up with Diana to tell her that the threesome didn’t happen. He says he’s out. She knows he’s in love with Jamal, so she’s taken matters into her own hands. All the Lyons have assembled for the visit with Bella at The Plaza Hotel, the same place Warren and Diana are meeting. The visit was never going to happen. When Jamal stumbles upon Warren and Diana, he’s shell-shocked. He is blindsided by Warren’s betrayal. This brings out a side of Jamal we’ve never seen before. He beats the bejeezus out of Warren. Jamal completely flips out, and everyone is filming his meltdown. This is exactly what Diana wanted. “We comin’ for you, b*tch,” Cookie says to Diana before walking away.

