Chase Rice Is Unapologetically Playing By His Own Rules On New Album: It’s A ‘Great Feeling’

It’s been a crazy year for Chase Rice — he left his record label, signed with a new one and put out a new album, Lambs & Lions, in just a matter of months. It was all worth it, though. “I wasn’t having fun. I wasn’t having fun at all,” Chase admitted to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Now, that’s completely changed. I’m able to put out the music I wanted. I took this album to [my new label] and I was like…this is my album. No negotiations. This is what I want to do. And they were all in. I was fed up with everything musically, so this was a fresh start and a great feeling.”

Of course, it took a lot of time and hard work for Chase to get to the point in his career where he’s finally happy, and yes…there were moments when he considered giving up music. “For sure. There have been moments like that throughout the last year, even,” he told us. “Mainly because it’s supposed to be fun, you’re supposed to enjoy doing music. If you’re not feeling like you can do what you want to do, it’s not fun. Music is political. There’s a lot of politics there and I’m not good at that.” Lambs & Lions, which was released on Nov. 17, includes ten new songs that Chase said are “specific to what he wants to say” on the record. “Each song has its own identity,” he explained. “They don’t all blend together, they don’t all sound the same. There’s a song for every mood you’ve got.”

Earlier this month, Chase got to attend the CMA Awards, and dished to us all about an amazing encounter he had with the legendary Garth Brooks. “I was sitting there watching him [do an interview] and it took him, like 20 minutes to do it,” the singer dished. “I was a huge fan of Garth growing up. They got done with the interview, and I went up to the girl after and I was like, ‘Well, sorry you gotta interview me now!’ I was joking, but Garth puts his arm around me and he’s like, ‘Hey man, you’re gonna do great!’ He gave me this speech. Then my interview lasted literally 15-20 seconds. She didn’t care at all, but I got a cool moment with Garth!”

Fans of Chase have a lot to look forward to in 2018, too, as his tour is already set to continue through February, and he promised us more to come in the summer and fall. Stay tuned!

