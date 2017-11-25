Shawn Mendes Reveals The Age He Lost His Virginity & Spills The Tea On Hot Hookups

My oh my! In an interview on a radio show, Shawn Mendes shared what age he was when he lost his virginity and admitted he’s been with older women. Get the juicy details here!

Shawn Mendes, 19, wasn’t afraid to get personal during a radio show interview he did while in New Zealand on Nov. 24 and it led him to revealing the age he was at the time he lost his virginity! The hunky singer admitted he was 16 when he lost his “v plate” as the interviewer put it and he also wasn’t afraid to share that the oldest woman he hooked up with was 25 when he was 19. When asked if he “manscapes,” Shawn said he does. “Absolutely! I mean, it’d be weird if I said no or if I said I didn’t want to answer that,” he told the host. The gutsy questions were part of a game called “Please Have Mercy On Me” that involved the host getting his nipples zapped any time Shawn refused to answer a question. Pretty intense! See some of Shawn’s best photos here!

Although Shawn answered a few questions, there were some he refused to answer such as who the last celebrity he kissed was. “Not gonna happen,” he replied when asked the personal question. Perhaps it’s because his rumored romance with Hailey Baldwin, 21, has been heating up after they were seen kissing at the Europe Music Awards a couple of weeks ago. The two have been seen together on more than once occasion in recent months and they definitely appear to be more than friends!

When Shawn isn’t dishing about his private love life, he’s doing what he does best: music. After having a total bro fest with Niall Horan, 24, at the American Music Awards last week, there’s been speculation that the two talented singers may collaborate on a song very soon! Now that’s something we’d love to hear!

