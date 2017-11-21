Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Following In Will & Kate’s Footsteps By Living Together Before Marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally moving in together after over a year of dating. A palace insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com what Queen Elizabeth II thinks of his grandson shacking up with Meghan here.

With new reports that Meghan Markle, 36, is set to move in with Prince Harry, 33, in his two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, it begs the question how Queen Elizabeth II, 91, is taking the news. Now, a palace source EXCLUSIVELY told us that despite the rigid formalities of the past, the royal family is adapting with modern times. “The royal family has had to move with the times in order to survive, and they are nowhere near as stuffy and old fashioned as they used to be,” our source said. “Prince William and Kate Middleton lived together before marrying, so it’s no shocker that Harry and Meghan plan to do the same. It’s such common practice these days for couples to cohabit before taking the next step, and the Queen has no objections, as long as Harry and Meghan are committed to marrying eventually.”

When it comes to Harry, who has reportedly made his cottage “girlfriend-ready,” it seems that the Queen just wants him to be happy, according to our source. “Princess Diana’s death really shook up the establishment, it forced the Queen to rethink a lot of royal protocol that was outdated, and to get more in step with the thinking of the British public,” our source added. “Harry and Meghan have the Queen’s blessing, she totally approves of Meghan and just wants to see her grandson settled and happy, if that means him living with Meghan before walking down the aisle then so be it.” We reported earlier how Meghan might move to London after Thanksgiving, and everything seems on schedule for her big trip across the pond to happen soon.

Meghan recently left Suits amid rumors she’d soon be shacking up with Prince Harry. Of course, all of us Yanks wish Meghan the best as she joins the royal family. Check out these pics of Meghan’s best style moments of all-time.

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Harry will finally pop the question to Meghan? Let us know what you think in the comments below.