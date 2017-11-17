Leonardo DiCaprio Grabs Dinner With Jaden Smith’s Ex, Sarah Snyder, & We’re Super Confused

Talk about an unexpected friendship! Leo DiCaprio was spotted having dinner in NYC with Sarah Snyder, the model who used to date Jaden Smith. How do they even know each other??

Well, this is weird. Don’t even pretend you don’t agree! Paps zeroed in on a celebrity dinner party at Estiatorio Milos in New York City on November 15, and caught something interesting. Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, was sitting right next to 22-year-old model Sarah Snyder and looking like he was totally enjoying himself. Photos taken from the low-key party show Sarah giggling at Leo while he — what else? — vapes. We have so many questions about this dinner!

Firstly, how in the world do Leo and Sarah know each other? You might recall that the model previously had a serious relationship with Jaden Smith, 19, that was fraught with controversy. Sarah has a criminal past that caught up with her when she became more famous. She and Jaden split up in early 2017. We’re pretty sure that Leo and Jaden don’t run in the circles, but who knows; maybe they do. We all know that Leo definitely has a type (models) so he probably met Sarah through his other connections. You know, like Nina Agdal, 25, whom he split with several months ago.

A source told Page Six that we shouldn’t get our hopes up about a romantic connection between the Oscar winner and the model; Leo and Sarah are just friends, and were at Estiatorio Milos with a “larger group of people.” Leo was also spotted leaving the restaurant alone. It’s unclear when Sarah left, or if she was with anyone when she did, but she wasn’t with Leo.

