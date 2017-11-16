Halsey Rushes Offstage Mid-Set & Cancels Concert Amidst ‘Personal Emergency’

While performing in Calgary on Nov. 14, Halsey rushed off the stage mid-set after a ‘personal emergency.’ The rest of the concert, as well as her Nov. 15 show, were subsequently cancelled. Here’s the latest.

Our hearts are going out to Halsey after she cancelled two concerts following a “personal emergency.” The 23-year-old was performing in Calgary as planned on Nov. 14, but about 12 songs into her set, she unexpectedly fled the stage. A man eventually came onstage to provide an explanation to the crowd. “She’s obviously really sorry,” he said. “The show is not happening anymore and refund will be made at the point of purchase.” Later that night, it was revealed that Halsey’s Nov. 15 show in Edmonton had also been cancelled. “Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform at Rogers Place in Edmonton,” Live Nation said in a statement.

That evening, Halsey released a statement of her own on Instagram, although she, understandably, did not divulge exactly what was going on, as it is clearly a very difficult time. “I’m so sorry to the fans in Calgary and Edmonton who were affected by the cancellations,” she wrote. “There are very few things in this world that could make me stop a show, and my fans know that. This is breaking my heart but I have to take a few days to gain my composure so I can put on the best show possible in Minneapolis and finish out the tour with a bang. I’ll make it up to the fans in Canada. Thank you for understanding and respecting the privacy of me and those close to me during this time. I love you.” Halsey’s tour is expected to continue as planned in Minneapolis on Nov. 18.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Halsey — on Nov. 8, she got so sick before her concert in Oakland, that she had to conduct her fan meet and greet from a couch in her dressing room. However, she powered through and performed her full show as planned. We will update you if anymore information is provided.

