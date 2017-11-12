Hope Hicks Dresses Up in Flirty Florals With Melania Trump Nowhere In Sight

While the cat’s away… Hope Hicks has been accused of stealing the spotlight from Melania Trump while the president visited Asia. Well, as Melania headed home, Hope busted out another eye-catching in Vietnam!

Winter might be settling in throughout the northern hemisphere, but Hope Hicks, 29, was a springtime vision when she arrived at the Vietnamese presidential palace on Nov. 12, according to Daily Mail. The White House communications director wore a flirty, fun dress with puffy sleeves and a very elegant floral print. To complement this lovely look, Hope had her hair pulled back into a bun, appearing as if she was almost wearing a crown. With a pair of braids and a set of high-heel pumps that could have come out of Melania Trump’s shoe closet, Hope once again was a fierce fashionista.

Speaking of the First Lady, Melania, 47, didn’t make the trip to Vietnam. Her third and final appearance on President Donald Trump’s Asia tour was in Beijing, China, according to CNN. That may be good news for fans of Hope’s fashion. The longtime Trump aide became a huge sensation with her choice of outfits during this Asia trip – and sometimes, it seemed as if she was stealing Melania’s thunder. Uh-oh.

Hope first caught everyone’s attention with her decision to rock a stylish tuxedo at a state dinner in Tokyo. Hope’s choice of an androgynous outfit for the Nov. 6 event was a bold choice, one that seemingly upstaged the First Lady’s elegant floor-length gown. When Melania donned a black outfit for her time in South Korea, Hope was back at it again. Trump’s PR specialist got people buzzing with her puffy turtleneck and cascading hair.

The South Korea stunt seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Hope seemed to dress down while in China. Melania was absolutely stunning in her floral print gown (and excellent fuzzy sleeves. Work it, Melania!) Meanwhile, Hope looked like she was going to pick up the kids from soccer practice. The downgrading fashion choices continued on the tarmac, as Hope wore a baggy top with her hair in a messy up-do. With Melania not completing the rest of Trump’s 12-day trip, does this mean Hope is free to wear whatever she wants? How will things work out back at the White House?

What do you think about Hope’s fashion choices, HollywoodLifers? Love ‘em or loathe ‘em?