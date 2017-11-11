Justin Bieber: 20 Times He’s Gone Shirtless Or Showed His Butt & Had Us Swooning

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber has incredible abs, so who could blame him for wanting to show them every once in a while!? Check out his hottest shirtless and butt-baring pics here!

Sorry, Selena Gomez, but we’re just going to sit here and swoon over your man, Justin Bieber, for a few minutes! Hey, it’s not our fault that he’s constantly taking his shirt off and giving us a pretty picture to look at! The Biebs has a pretty insane six pack, and he’s not afraid to flaunt it — whether it be when he’s just walking around the street or posing for a purposefully sexy photo to post on Instagram. It’s not just his stomach, either…the 23-year-old has also been known to show off his backside a time or two. More than once, he’s posted pics to social media revealing his bare butt with ZERO shame. Why not, right?!

Another reason Justin loves going shirtless so much? Showing off his tattoo! Over the last few years, the singer has continuously added to his chest and stomach tat, and now, his entire torso is filled with in. Back in March, he put a huge eagle right underneath his chest, but in October, he showed off an even larger and more intricate design. If you need your weekly dose of Justin Bieber’s shirtless pics, you can click through the gallery above — we’ve rounded up some of the sexiest shots of all time for you in just one place.

What’s really gotten people talking when it comes to Justin lately, though, is his on-again romance with Selena, who recently broke up with her boyfriend, The Weeknd. At the end of October, Sel and Justin were practically inseparable, and we were transported right back to 2011. This week, they seem to be cooling things off a little, but it definitely seems like Jelena is in full swing! FOR MORE ON JUSTIN AND SELENA LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Justin’s shirtless pics!?