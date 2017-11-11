Gallery

Justin Bieber: 20 Times He’s Gone Shirtless Or Showed His Butt & Had Us Swooning

justin bieber
SplashNews
Photos March 29,2017 Shirtless Justin Bieber drives fans wild as he shows off new lion and bear chest tattoos on Rio's famous Ipanema beach.he pop star is in Brazil as part of his tour and created chaotic scenes as he strolled on the beach across from his luxury hotel. He was surrounded by his security team and dozens of fans who had been camping outside. According to local reports police want him over graffiti he drew last time he was in the city. Pictured: Justin Bieber Ref: SPL1470996 300317 Picture by: Leo Marinho / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Justin Bieber spotted running in Los Angeles. Pictured: Justin Bieber Ref: SPL1413417 201216 Picture by: Pap Nation / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
A shirtless Justin Bieber delighted some bikini clad with fans on the beach in Barbados. Pictured: Justin Bieber Ref: SPL1414259 281216 Picture by: 246Paps / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
***MANDATORY BYLINE TO READ INFPhoto.com ONLY*** Justin Bieber is crowded by girls around the pool at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida Pictured: Justin Bieber Ref: SPL969258 060315 Picture by: INFphoto.com View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Writer/Reporter

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber has incredible abs, so who could blame him for wanting to show them every once in a while!? Check out his hottest shirtless and butt-baring pics here!

Sorry, Selena Gomez, but we’re just going to sit here and swoon over your man, Justin Bieberfor a few minutes! Hey, it’s not our fault that he’s constantly taking his shirt off and giving us a pretty picture to look at! The Biebs has a pretty insane six pack, and he’s not afraid to flaunt it — whether it be when he’s just walking around the street or posing for a purposefully sexy photo to post on Instagram. It’s not just his stomach, either…the 23-year-old has also been known to show off his backside a time or two. More than once, he’s posted pics to social media revealing his bare butt with ZERO shame. Why not, right?!

Another reason Justin loves going shirtless so much? Showing off his tattoo! Over the last few years, the singer has continuously added to his chest and stomach tat, and now, his entire torso is filled with in. Back in March, he put a huge eagle right underneath his chest, but in October, he showed off an even larger and more intricate design. If you need your weekly dose of Justin Bieber’s shirtless pics, you can click through the gallery above — we’ve rounded up some of the sexiest shots of all time for you in just one place.

What’s really gotten people talking when it comes to Justin lately, though, is his on-again romance with Selena, who recently broke up with her boyfriend, The Weeknd. At the end of October, Sel and Justin were practically inseparable, and we were transported right back to 2011. This week, they seem to be cooling things off a little, but it definitely seems like Jelena is in full swing! FOR MORE ON JUSTIN AND SELENA LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Justin’s shirtless pics!?