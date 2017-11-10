‘Murder On The Orient Express’ Spoiler Alert: Who’s The Killer In The Movie?

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ is Hollywood’s latest murder movie mystery, and this film is one heck of a ride. Who kills [SPOILER]’s character? Well, the answer is a bit complicated. Find out now!

Murder on the Orient Express, based on Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel of the same name, is your quintessential murder mystery. When Mr. Ratchett (Johnny Depp) is found dead on the Orient Express, famed detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) has to solve the mystery before the killer walks away. As he investigates, Hercule unravels a complex story that he could have never imagined. There’s not just one killer, there are several killers. Mr. Ratchett’s death is committed by the passengers with Hercule on the train. Each of the 12 passengers had a motive for wanting Ratchett, whose real name is John Cassetti, dead and plotted to take him down together.

Why? Well, Cassetti was a murderer. He had kidnapped and murdered a young girl named Daisy Armstrong, who came from a wealthy American family. Soon after Daisy’s death, her mother, Sonia, died in childbirth and her father killed himself. The people aboard the Orient Express were all close to the Armstrong family is some way. They weren’t going to let Cassetti get away with it.

Aboard the train is Sonia’s mother, Linda Arden (Michelle Pheiffer), who poses as a woman named Caroline Hubbard. She seeks out her other daughter (Lucy Boynton), Daisy’s godmother (Judi Dench), the Armstrong’s governess (Daisy Ridley), the Armstrong’s nurse (Penelope Cruz), the nurse’s brother (Marwan Kenzari), the Armstrong family’s cook (Olivia Colman), a family friend (Leslie Odom Jr.), and more to help her kill Cassetti. Hercule has seen a lot over the years, and even this case takes him by total surprise! Murder on the Orient Express is in theaters everywhere.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to see Murder on the Orient Express? Have you read the book? Let us know!