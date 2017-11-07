Chris Rock Reportedly Joked He Refuses To Hire Women Because They ‘Cry Rape’

During a comedy show on Nov. 2, Chris Rock reportedly broached the topic of sexual harassment — but his alleged jokes about women speaking out about rape were NOT well received.

Chris Rock performed at the Comedy Cellar on Nov. 2, and things didn’t go over so well with some of his jokes. The comedian reportedly joked that he doesn’t like to hire women anymore because he fears they’ll accuse him of rape, an attendee told Page Six. The crowd member claimed that Chris said, “They cry rape because they want money,” and added that he refuses to even hire a cleaning lady because he’s scared she’ll make “false accusations” against him. The viewer explained that, “Nobody was laughing. There were many boos and many women were telling him he was a sexist pig. Two people got kicked out.”

Of course, this all comes in the aftermath of big Hollywood names, like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, being accused of sexual harassment by others in the industry. Chris reportedly mentioned Harvey specifically during his standup, joking about how he was “f***ed’ by the exec, too. “Weinstein f***ed with me by trying to have me star in the worst movies of all time,” he allegedly said. Clearly, an inappropriate comment, as that cannot even be compared to what dozens of others are accusing him of.

At one point during the show, fellow comedian, Jeff Ross, reportedly tried to get Chris to move on from the topic of sexual harassment, calling out, “Talk about growing up in Brooklyn!” when asked to suggest a new topic for the standup routine. Jeff took the stage after Chris, and reportedly kicked off his segment by saying, “Now that we got that Chris Rock kid out of the way…” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Chris’ rep for comment.

