Kris Jenner Turns 62: 15 Photos That Prove She’s The Queen Of MILFs

Happy birthday, Kris Jenner! The Kardashian-Jenner momager turns 62 on Nov. 5, and she’s proven time and time again that age is just a number. Check out her sexiest photos ever!

Let’s just take a moment to acknowledge that Kris Jenner is an icon. The momager is the head of the most powerful family in Hollywood and shows no signs of slowing down at 62. She also gave birth to five of the most successful and beautiful women in the world: Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Kim Kardashian, 37, Khloe Kardashian, 33, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20. Her daughters have taken over reality TV, the makeup world, and the runways, and Kris is looking better than ever these days. Given her extremely busy schedule, Kris deserves all the awards.

While her daughters spice up Instagram and social media with their sexy photos, Kris has done the very same thing every now and again. She nearly broke the internet when Khloe posted a super hot photo of Kris in a bikini back in July 2017. “Kris Jenner looking like a snack!” Khloe captioned the photo. “I see you mommy!” Kourtney and Kim (and soon Khloe and Kylie) are two of the hottest MILFs on the planet, but Kris can show them all up if she wants to. Remember that time Kris flashed her nipples in a sexy pool photo shoot on KUWTK in 2014? What an iconic moment!

Kris is always by her daughters’ sides whenever she needs them. She’s constantly walking red carpets with them to show her support. When Kris shows up, she’s always looking all kinds of fabulous. At the Angel Ball in 2016, Kris dazzled in a black sheer dress that looked like something out of Kim’s closet. Kris can do no wrong fashion wise! Take a look at the rest of Kris’s sexiest photos in our gallery now. Once again, happy birthday, Kris!

