‘Marriage Boot Camp’s Peter Gunz Admits He Cheated On Amina & Was A ‘Terrible Husband’

Peter Gunz, and Amina Buddafly, have one of the most tumultuous relationships the Love & Hip Hop franchise has ever seen. And, after countless reports of infidelity, fights and relationship secrets, Peter and Amina dished the scoop about their relationship to HollywoodLife.com! “I was cheating, I won’t even lie,” Peter told us EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m a terrible husband, terrible boyfriend, I can’t even deny that.” Despite still being married to Amina [for four years and counting], Peter got caught up in a love triangle with his ex [of 13 years], Tara Wallace, on the latest season of L&HH:NY. He was so indecisive about his feelings that his relationships with the both Amina and Tara “overlapped,” as he and Amina explained. Both women ended up pregnant with Peter’s children at the same time. So, who is he with now?

Warning, it’s complicated. While both Amina and Peter are still married, they aren’t exactly together. At the end of the latest season of L&HH:NY, we saw Peter and Amina talk about divorce. However, it never happened, and the divorce docs seem to be nonexistent. “I never got the divorce papers,” Amina said, adding, “I’m still waiting,” in a sarcastic tone. “I don’t think he was ever serious [about a divorce].” It’s important to note the pair have been somewhat separated for the last year, with Amina residing in LA and Peter living in New York.

As for Peter’s take on his relationship status? — “It’s not like I’m with someone [now],” he admitted. “I think the pressure would be on if I was seeing someone and they were like, ‘Look, you got to get divorced, I’m not comfortable with this.'” Although Peter has a hard time committing to just one person, he confessed that he would “probably be a little bit jealous if Amina was with someone else.”

Despite their relationship woes, Peter and Amina had incredible chemistry when we sat down with them. And, despite Peter’s actions, Amina still believes he has a good heart. “On TV, people don’t see how much of a good person he truly is,” she gushed, adding, “When you meet him in person and you’re around him, that’s the guy you get to know.”

Now, Peter and Amina are taking another shot at repairing their relationship on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars. The season — which also features Teen Mom‘s Kailyn Lowry, 25, and Javi Marroquin — airs on WEtv, every Friday night at 9 PM ET!

