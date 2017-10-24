Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane: She Plans The Wedding Alone & Her Bridesmaids Have Vicious Fight

Trouble in paradise, already? — That’s the case for Keyshia’s bridesmaids on this week’s ‘The Mane Event’! When Gucci tours, she must plan the wedding alone. And, her BFFs add extra stress when they viciously fight over the bachelorette!

Gucci Mane, 37, and Keyshia Ka’oir, 32, are married! As you may know, the pair tied the knot in Miami on Oct. 17, and we watched it all go down during their BET special! But, it’s time to travel back to the planning stages and the many heartfelt, yet dramatic moments leading up to The Mane Event. In a 10-week special, we’ll see how Gucci and Keyshia prepared for their special day!

This week’s episode opens with Keyshia gushing about how sweet life is after Gucci’s prison release; he’s got an album coming out and they’re on top of the world. And, Gucci’s not the only one killing it. Keyshia’s businesses are booming and she’s about to slay the red carpet at the BET Awards.

In the meantime, the official countdown is 12 weeks until the wedding. So, while Gucci and Keyshia are juggling their careers, they’re also juggling their careers.

While Keyshia’s getting ready for the BET Awards, where Gucci’s set to perform, her bridesmaid, Amina shows up. Keyshia explained that Amina was part of her and Gucci’s journey since she helped bring them together. And, Amina and Gucci were best friends before Keyshia even met him.

Finally it’s time for the BET Awards. And, the pressure was on a bit since it was one of Gucci’s first appearances out of prison and it was his time to prove he was back. And, he killed it! Then, Gucci jetted off on a European tour, so it was time for Keyshia to get into wedding planning mode.

She headed to Charbel Zoe, her wedding dress designer, who’s designed for Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez to name a few. As you may know by the first episode, Keyshia wanted jewels and crystals. So, she met her good friend, rapper, Trina at her fitting. And, surprise! — Keyshia asked Trina to be her bridesmaid!

While the fitting started out on a pleasant note, Keyshia ended up being a little ticked that Charnel Zoe wasn’t there in person to see her, especially since she flew to LA for the fitting. Then, Keyshia ended up hating all of the designs he had sketched for her. So, to be continued on that…

Next up on the planning list — Hire a wedding planner! While Gucci’s on tour, Keyshia’s got to plan the entire wedding on her own basically, so she called on celeb wedding planner to the stars, Cathy Romero. However, Keyshia, being the fierce business woman that she is, met with Cathy to test the waters and see if she can handle the job at hand. “This might be the biggest job you’ve ever had, if I hire you,” Keyshia told Cathy. So, after that, you knew it was about to be an interesting meeting. Keyshia threw the most challenging and over-the-top ideas at Cathy, who remained cool, calm and collected. We can’t wait to see how this plays out.

Then, things took an emotional turn. Keyshia and her mother, who are very close, had a sweet moment together. Keyshia explained how she and Gucci used to write letters to one another every day. Keyshia explained how her mother encouraged her to stick by Gucci’s side when he was in prison.

And, that didn’t last long. In the last scene of the episode, Keyshia planned a girls luncheon with all of her bridesmaids. However, when Erica [her best friend and business partner] and Amina only showed up, things got heated. FYI, Erica and Amina have never meshed well together and they’re not fans of one another. So, they fought over who would plan the bachelorette party, since they’re both in the running for Keyshia’s bridesmaid. Long story short, Erica wanted to plan a calm trip and Amina wanted to turn up with strippers. We’ll have to see how this one plays out when The Mane Event is all new next week on BET!

