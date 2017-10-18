‘L&HH’ Star Hazel E Slammed On Twitter After Saying Gay People Should ‘Burn In Hell’

‘L&HH’ star Hazel-E supported boyfriend Rose Burgandy when he posted an extremely offensive photo of a burning gay flag on Instagram and users are not having it. Will she get fired from the show?

This is shocking! Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Hazel-E, 67, and boyfriend Rose Burgandy took to Instagram on Oct.18 to post a controversial photo of a gay flag burning along with some very negative messages and the social media community didn’t take it too well. Hazel-E commented on the negative Instagram photo after Rose posted it as a response to another user. Her outspoken comment to her beau’s post read, “Burn in Hell just like God said in the Bible!” It didn’t take long for their followers to quickly bash them for the harsh judgments and it has led many to ask if this will cause Hazel-E to be fired from her series. HollywoodLife.com reached out to Vh1 on the unfortunate situation but has yet to receive a comment. See photos of Hazel E & other Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars here.

The backlash they received got pretty intense with some users criticizing Hazel-E for using God in her comment since she clearly didn’t know the meaning. This isn’t the first time the reality star had made headlines in not the best of ways. Whether she is involved in a fight on L&HH or speaking her mind about other topics such as black women, she seems to constantly be under the spotlight and under scrutiny for her ways.

Hazel-E and Rose have both been featured on L&HH quite a bit and with their relationship going strong, there has even been talks of a possible marriage in the future. However, this current serious controversy could possibly put their future with the show in jeopardy. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with the messy situation.

Hazel E is the definition of a trash human being @hazelebaby — Denzell J (@hellodenz) October 19, 2017

Rose Burgandy: all gays burn in hell

First of all you're gayest person on LHHH

Secondly your girlfriend is a whole man named Ernest pic.twitter.com/UZqtdBfnGO — Dashawn Beyond (@dnice51891) October 19, 2017

#roseburgandy denying his sexuality is not what bothers me at all. What upsets me is that he is talking foul about the #LGBT community. — 👑ϻăƖყ👑 ™ (@R3DBONE_M) October 19, 2017

