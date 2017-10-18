Jessie James Decker: Eric & I Don’t Fear The Reality Show Curse — We’re Just ‘So Normal’

Plenty reality TV marriages end in divorce, but Jessie James Decker is confident hers won’t be one of them. Plus, she dishes on her pregnancy and reveals that Eric Decker really IS as perfect as he seems in our EXCLUSIVE interview!

For Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson to Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin and various others, reality television has been the kiss of death. So, why is Jessie James Decker so not worried that she and Eric Decker will suffer the same fate at the hands of their E! series, Eric & Jessie? “We’re so normal,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We don’t really let all that get to us. We don’t, like, crave and thrive from the spotlight. That’s part of our job and that’s part of who we are and we’re so grateful for that, but it’s not what drives us in our personal lives. We just keep it normal and as soon as the cameras are done, we’re like…now we can breathe! we want to just be ourselves at all times.”

Eric and Jessie’s show is currently in its third season, although they took more than three years off from filming after their first two kids, Vivianne, 3, and Eric Jr., 2, were born. Now, baby number three is on the way, but don’t expect the brood to keep growing after that! “I [told Eric] after three, like, we are REALLY done,” Jessie admitted. “Like, that’s it. I’ve had really hard pregnancies, so after this, we’re done. But he really wants a big family and he’s always been in more of a rush than I have been, and I think that’s what I love about him. It’s a testament to how much he loves me — he wanted to marry me real quick and wanted to have all these babies with me, so it makes me feel good.”

It’s not just an act for the cameras, either — Jessie told us that Eric really is as sweet and genuine as he seems. “He’s always the most incredible man and he hardly ever messes up,” she gushed. “He’s just…he’s so good with the kids. He’s such a good dad. He does everything right and is just such a good husband. You can tell by the way he looks at us, he just loves us so much. You can just tell when we’re in a room, he doesn’t want to be anywhere else but with us. I know men like to grab a drink with the guys at the bar and stuff, and there’s nothing wrong with that — people need their separate time — but Eric doesn’t even want to do that! He just wants to hang out with me and the kids and we’re just very blessed. He’s a good man.”

Eric & Jessie airs Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. on E!.

