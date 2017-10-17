‘The Challenge XXX’: 2 Vets Face-Off In The Dirty 30’s Most Intense Elimination Yet

With just a few players left in the game, there was nowhere to hide on the Oct. 17 episode of ‘The Challenge XXX,’ and you won’t believe who was sent to the Redemption House!

This week’s The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 male elimination was the most intense showdown we’ve seen all season, as two of the show’s biggest competitors, Johnny Bananas and Derrick Kosinski, went head-to-head. In the Presidio, the guys had to drag a 50 pound weight 100 feet by jumping atop a giant reel and making it spin as fast as they could. The challenge was incredibly tiring, and even Bananas, who is a six-time Challenge champion, got winded. The face-off could not have been more intense, and although the guys were neck-in-neck for most of the time, Derrick came out on top.

This is Derrick’s first challenge since Cutthroat in 2010, and he came back on the show to win some money and inspire his son, so it was understandably a big deal for him to take out the G.O.A.T. Of course, Johnny’s loss doesn’t mean he’s out of the game for good — he’ll join several other players at the Redemption House, and they’ll have a chance to re-enter the game later on. So, how did allies Derrick and Bananas find themselves competing against one another in the Presidio, anyway? Well, it all started when Hunter and Jenna won this week’s challenge.

The duo opted to send Jordan and Veronica straight to the Redemption House, and they picked Derrick and Camila to go straight to the Presidio. That left Johnny and Tony for the guys and Kailah, Tori and Britni for the girls. Since Tony picked the double cross, that meant Johnny was automatically sent into the elimination. On the girls’ side, Tori made the lucky pick, and she pitted Britni against Camila. Unlike Derrick and Bananas’ showdown, the ladies’ match was much more one-sided, with Camila totally dominating.

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by who was eliminated on The Challenge: XXX?